150.00% percent quarterly performance for IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) was 16.50% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. A 52-week range for IOBT has been $0.66 – $2.24.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -27.25%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.24%. With a float of $48.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IO Biotech Inc stocks. The insider ownership of IO Biotech Inc is 26.49%, while institutional ownership is 21.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 20,884. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 31,350 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $26,553. This insider now owns 31,350 shares in total.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.11% during the next five years compared to -27.25% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.19%.

During the past 100 days, IO Biotech Inc’s (IOBT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.56 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.73.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Key Stats

There are 65,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 158.11 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -95,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -22,420 K.