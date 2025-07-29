2.04% volatility in DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) last month: This is a red flag warning

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) kicked off on Monday, up 3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.95. Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has traded in a range of $8.67-$12.32.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 16.96% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.18%. With a float of $129.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.61 million.

In an organization with 924 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.39%, operating margin of 37.65%, and the pretax margin is 33.0%.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc is 19.55%, while institutional ownership is 63.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 89,637,208. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 15,000 for $10.75, making the entire transaction worth $161,250.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.74% during the next five years compared to 16.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.03%.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.69. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.39. Second resistance stands at $11.47. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.88.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 160,608K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 571,770 K in contrast with the sum of 181,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,570 K and last quarter income was 44,120 K.