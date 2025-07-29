$2.25M in average volume shows that Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) is heading in the right direction

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) on Monday, plunged -5.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, DVLT’s price has moved between $0.55 and $3.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 84.68%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.15%. With a float of $42.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.32%, operating margin of -866.5%, and the pretax margin is -2089.21%.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Datavault AI Inc is 52.91%, while institutional ownership is 5.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 11,698. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 6,553 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 243,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 2,267 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,047. This insider now owns 67,733 shares in total.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 85.20% during the next five years compared to 84.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)

Looking closely at Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.64%.

During the past 100 days, Datavault AI Inc’s (DVLT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0611 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0809 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2040. However, in the short run, Datavault AI Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6753. Second resistance stands at $0.7005. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7132. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6374, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6247. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5995.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.72 million based on 66,024K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,670 K and income totals -51,410 K. The company made 630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.