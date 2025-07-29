2.48% volatility in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) was -0.76% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $91.29. A 52-week range for UBER has been $54.84 – $97.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.84%. With a float of $2.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.58%, operating margin of 8.49%, and the pretax margin is 13.53%.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uber Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc is 3.92%, while institutional ownership is 79.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 261,250. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $95.00, taking the stock ownership to the 21,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,750 for $94.94, making the entire transaction worth $261,085.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) saw its 5-day average volume 15.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 22.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.43%.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 80.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $91.89 in the near term. At $93.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.67.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

There are 2,091,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 189.46 billion. As of now, sales total 43,978 M while income totals 9,856 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,533 M while its last quarter net income were 1,776 M.