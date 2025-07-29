2.63% volatility in CNH Industrial NV (CNH) last month: This is a red flag warning

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) kicked off on Monday, down -2.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CNH has traded in a range of $9.28-$14.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.77%. With a float of $874.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

In an organization with 35850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.54%, operating margin of 18.95%, and the pretax margin is 6.46%.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CNH Industrial NV is 30.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 1,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 99 shares at a rate of $13.34, taking the stock ownership to the 5,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 245 for $13.34, making the entire transaction worth $3,267. This insider now owns 361,493 shares in total.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.82% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CNH Industrial NV’s (CNH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.91%.

During the past 100 days, CNH Industrial NV’s (CNH) raw stochastic average was set at 70.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. However, in the short run, CNH Industrial NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.19. Second resistance stands at $13.39. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.57.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.23 billion has total of 1,249,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,836 M in contrast with the sum of 1,246 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,828 M and last quarter income was 131,000 K.