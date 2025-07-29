2.91% volatility in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) stock price down -1.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. SAND’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $10.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -12.26%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 271.96%. With a float of $268.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.03%, operating margin of 51.32%, and the pretax margin is 25.56%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd is 8.29%, while institutional ownership is 63.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’24, was worth 5,788,195. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28 ’24, when Company’s Stockholder (1) proposed sale 3,223,809 for $8.56, making the entire transaction worth $27,595,805.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 271.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 78.41% during the next five years compared to -12.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

The latest stats from [Sandstorm Gold Ltd, SAND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.95 million was superior to 5.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.22%.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 75.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.61. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.75 billion, the company has a total of 293,175K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 176,280 K while annual income is 14,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,070 K while its latest quarter income was 10,500 K.