-21.40% percent quarterly performance for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) was -1.39% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. A 52-week range for MPW has been $3.51 – $6.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.84%. With a float of $495.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $600.60 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.89%, operating margin of 35.82%, and the pretax margin is -169.65%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Medical Properties Trust Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc is 17.53%, while institutional ownership is 59.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 150,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,000 shares at a rate of $5.20, taking the stock ownership to the 216,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 29,000 for $5.20, making the entire transaction worth $150,800.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Medical Properties Trust Inc, MPW], we can find that recorded value of 12.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.49%.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 11.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.44. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

There are 600,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 995,550 K while income totals -2,410 M. Its latest quarter income was 223,800 K while its last quarter net income were -118,280 K.