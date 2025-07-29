22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Monday, with 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) stock price up 8.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. XXII’s price has ranged from $2.86 to $2430.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 52.01% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.23%. With a float of $0.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.14%, operating margin of -55.72%, and the pretax margin is -61.28%.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc is 20.04%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’24, was worth 10,468. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 39,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 54,250 shares.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.23% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 22nd Century Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2825.51, a number that is poised to hit -6.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) saw its 5-day average volume 4.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.78%.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.78 in the near term. At $4.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.30.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.67 million, the company has a total of 506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,380 K while annual income is -15,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,960 K while its latest quarter income was -4,330 K.