$3.12M in average volume shows that B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) was -5.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. A 52-week range for BGS has been $3.97 – $9.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.79%. With a float of $76.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.41%, operating margin of -6.69%, and the pretax margin is -14.82%.

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward B&G Foods, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of B&G Foods, Inc is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 75.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 6,270. In this transaction EVP OF HUMAN RESOURCES & CHRO of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 112,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,500 for $4.02, making the entire transaction worth $6,030.

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)

Looking closely at B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.69%.

During the past 100 days, B&G Foods, Inc’s (BGS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. However, in the short run, B&G Foods, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.46. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.92.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Key Stats

There are 79,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 341.53 million. As of now, sales total 1,932 M while income totals -251,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 425,400 K while its last quarter net income were 840 K.