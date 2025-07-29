$3.21M in average volume shows that Redwire Corporation (RDW) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) was -3.73% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. A 52-week range for RDW has been $4.87 – $26.66.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -53.57%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.96%. With a float of $51.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 750 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.93%, operating margin of 11.49%, and the pretax margin is -40.14%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redwire Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Redwire Corporation is 64.18%, while institutional ownership is 9.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 24,684. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,170 shares at a rate of $11.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,028,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 4,578 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $50,451. This insider now owns 83,595 shares in total.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redwire Corporation (RDW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.53 million, its volume of 3.32 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.90%.

During the past 100 days, Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) raw stochastic average was set at 56.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.24 in the near term. At $17.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.72.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Key Stats

There are 142,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.21 billion. As of now, sales total 304,100 K while income totals -114,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,400 K while its last quarter net income were -2,950 K.