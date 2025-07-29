3.28% volatility in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) was -0.30% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.87. A 52-week range for HBM has been $5.95 – $11.13.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.59%. With a float of $394.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2803 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.23%, operating margin of 22.29%, and the pretax margin is 17.11%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hudbay Minerals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 124,355. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,751 for $9.55, making the entire transaction worth $64,472.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) saw its 5-day average volume 6.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.62%.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.97 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.24.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

There are 395,668K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.89 billion. As of now, sales total 2,021 M while income totals 76,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 594,900 K while its last quarter net income were 100,400 K.