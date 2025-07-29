31.50% percent quarterly performance for EVgo Inc (EVGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) opened lower -0.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.6. Price fluctuations for EVGO have ranged from $2.19 to $9.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -85.31% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.14% at the time writing. With a float of $126.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.31 million.

The firm has a total of 331 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.5%, operating margin of -47.88%, and the pretax margin is -45.83%.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EVgo Inc is 5.57%, while institutional ownership is 68.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 270,039. In this transaction President of this company sold 73,215 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 72,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s President sold 46,785 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $175,612. This insider now owns 145,484 shares in total.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.14% during the next five years compared to -85.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EVgo Inc (EVGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EVgo Inc, EVGO], we can find that recorded value of 3.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.16%.

During the past 100 days, EVgo Inc’s (EVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Key Stats

There are currently 306,968K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 256,830 K according to its annual income of -44,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,290 K and its income totaled -11,360 K.