4.24% volatility in Gogo Inc (GOGO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) on Monday, soared 3.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.78. Within the past 52 weeks, GOGO’s price has moved between $6.17 and $16.61.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 353.33%. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.76 million.

In an organization with 790 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.74%, operating margin of 9.07%, and the pretax margin is -0.75%.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gogo Inc is 44.97%, while institutional ownership is 57.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 1,607,040. In this transaction EVP, COO of this company sold 107,136 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,500,000 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $93,500,000. This insider now owns 4,174,482 shares in total.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 353.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%.

During the past 100 days, Gogo Inc’s (GOGO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. However, in the short run, Gogo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.57. Second resistance stands at $16.80. The third major resistance level sits at $17.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.18.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.16 billion based on 132,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 444,710 K and income totals 13,750 K. The company made 230,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.