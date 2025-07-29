$4.42M in average volume shows that ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock price down -6.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.62% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.06%. With a float of $137.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.78 million.

The firm has a total of 54 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.92%, operating margin of -5312.18%, and the pretax margin is -8014.28%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ATAI Life Sciences N.V is 31.72%, while institutional ownership is 10.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 233,830. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 106,093 for $2.77, making the entire transaction worth $294,381.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.96% during the next five years compared to 18.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2025.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ATAI Life Sciences N.V, ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 8.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.96%.

During the past 100 days, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.83.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 668.51 million, the company has a total of 200,338K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 310 K while annual income is -149,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,560 K while its latest quarter income was -26,430 K.