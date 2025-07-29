43.54% percent quarterly performance for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock price down -4.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. BTBT’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -249.12%. With a float of $308.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.57 million.

The firm has a total of 54 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.79%, operating margin of -69.86%, and the pretax margin is -74.28%.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 21.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 750,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 2,108,089 shares in total.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -249.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Digital Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc, BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 29.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 23.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.40. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 959.90 million, the company has a total of 297,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 108,050 K while annual income is 28,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,110 K while its latest quarter income was -57,710 K.