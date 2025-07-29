$46.50M in average volume shows that TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) was -1.35% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. A 52-week range for WULF has been $2.06 – $9.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.89%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.15%. With a float of $288.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.89%, operating margin of -89.11%, and the pretax margin is -109.76%.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TeraWulf Inc stocks. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc is 25.10%, while institutional ownership is 51.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 83,033. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,182 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 191,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 21,182 for $3.89, making the entire transaction worth $82,396.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 43.44 million, its volume of 46.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.28%.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.31 in the near term. At $5.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.61.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are 384,584K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.96 billion. As of now, sales total 140,050 K while income totals -72,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,410 K while its last quarter net income were -61,420 K.