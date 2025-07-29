$5.11M in average volume shows that Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) was -6.09% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. A 52-week range for KAPA has been $0.40 – $4.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -23.37% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.25%. With a float of $7.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.83 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kairos Pharma Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Kairos Pharma Ltd is 57.73%, while institutional ownership is 9.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 318. In this transaction VP of Research and Development of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $1.59, taking the stock ownership to the 133,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,750. This insider now owns 60,796 shares in total.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -27.79% during the next five years compared to -23.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.64%.

During the past 100 days, Kairos Pharma Ltd’s (KAPA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1540 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0994 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1488. However, in the short run, Kairos Pharma Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9119. Second resistance stands at $0.9505. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9772. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8466, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8199. The third support level lies at $0.7813 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Key Stats

There are 16,849K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.72 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -2,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,260 K.