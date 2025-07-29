$5.27M in average volume shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) opened higher 2.46% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for SGMO have ranged from $0.41 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.57%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.97% at the time writing. With a float of $237.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 183 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 95.96%, operating margin of -128.73%, and the pretax margin is -124.84%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is 3.17%, while institutional ownership is 21.99%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.16% during the next five years compared to 10.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.07 million, its volume of 11.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.64%.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0430 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0644 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1160. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6665 in the near term. At $0.7331, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7671. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5659, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5319. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4653.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

There are currently 233,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 147.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,800 K according to its annual income of -97,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,440 K and its income totaled -30,600 K.