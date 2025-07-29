$519.67K in average volume shows that Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) stock price down -3.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $105.44. ROAD’s price has ranged from $51.63 to $114.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.35%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.47%. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4920 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.41%, operating margin of 6.05%, and the pretax margin is 3.76%.

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Construction Partners Inc is 17.93%, while institutional ownership is 86.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 754,224. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 9,333 for $73.83, making the entire transaction worth $689,055. This insider now owns 9,333 shares in total.

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Construction Partners Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Looking closely at Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.50%.

During the past 100 days, Construction Partners Inc’s (ROAD) raw stochastic average was set at 74.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.79. However, in the short run, Construction Partners Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.56. Second resistance stands at $108.99. The third major resistance level sits at $111.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.68.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.72 billion, the company has a total of 56,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,824 M while annual income is 68,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 571,650 K while its latest quarter income was 4,220 K.