6.58% volatility in Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) last month: This is a red flag warning

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) on Monday, plunged -2.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.65. Within the past 52 weeks, SERV’s price has moved between $4.66 and $24.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.12%. With a float of $41.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.85 million.

In an organization with 121 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -163.66%, operating margin of -3489.58%, and the pretax margin is -3320.18%.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Serve Robotics Inc is 25.57%, while institutional ownership is 23.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 13,985. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,291 for $10.83, making the entire transaction worth $13,982. This insider now owns 216,414 shares in total.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 38.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 494.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.75%.

During the past 100 days, Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) raw stochastic average was set at 69.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.86. However, in the short run, Serve Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.87. Second resistance stands at $12.40. The third major resistance level sits at $12.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.25.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 648.35 million based on 57,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,810 K and income totals -39,190 K. The company made 440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.