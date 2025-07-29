7.47% volatility in Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock price up 0.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. LUNR’s price has ranged from $3.15 to $24.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -239.86% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.24%. With a float of $106.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

In an organization with 435 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.86%, operating margin of -28.55%, and the pretax margin is -103.59%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 49.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 483,873. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,254 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,494,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 80,508 for $12.05, making the entire transaction worth $970,073. This insider now owns 3,494,768 shares in total.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.67% during the next five years compared to -239.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Machines Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. However, in the short run, Intuitive Machines Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.48. Second resistance stands at $14.12. The third major resistance level sits at $14.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.34.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.29 billion, the company has a total of 178,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 228,000 K while annual income is -283,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,520 K while its latest quarter income was -11,400 K.