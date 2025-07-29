7.72% volatility in 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) was 6.58% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. A 52-week range for FLWS has been $3.86 – $10.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -488.89%. With a float of $31.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.49%, operating margin of -10.34%, and the pretax margin is -10.87%.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 1-800 Flowers.com Inc stocks. The insider ownership of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc is 50.97%, while institutional ownership is 51.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 138,844. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 27,657 shares at a rate of $5.02, taking the stock ownership to the 9,507,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 19,920 for $5.06, making the entire transaction worth $100,761. This insider now owns 9,527,250 shares in total.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -488.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

The latest stats from [1-800 Flowers.com Inc, FLWS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.42 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%.

During the past 100 days, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.23. The third major resistance level sits at $7.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.99.

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

There are 63,564K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 432.23 million. As of now, sales total 1,831 M while income totals -6,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 331,450 K while its last quarter net income were -178,240 K.