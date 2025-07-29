$7.87M in average volume shows that Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) opened lower -11.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. Price fluctuations for SRFM have ranged from $0.90 to $9.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.38% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.97% at the time writing. With a float of $19.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.71 million.

The firm has a total of 703 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 1.7%, operating margin of -39.49%, and the pretax margin is -50.49%.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surf Air Mobility Inc is 43.35%, while institutional ownership is 19.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 110,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 18,583 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $74,345. This insider now owns 22,182 shares in total.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.20% during the next five years compared to -25.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.27, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Surf Air Mobility Inc, SRFM], we can find that recorded value of 5.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.11%.

During the past 100 days, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s (SRFM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.14. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.98.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Key Stats

There are currently 19,284K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 172.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,430 K according to its annual income of -74,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,510 K and its income totaled -18,470 K.