7.94% volatility in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) opened higher 0.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $3.20 to $10.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 6.89%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.94% at the time writing. With a float of $210.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1370 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.32%, operating margin of -103.2%, and the pretax margin is -113.99%.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 2.69%, while institutional ownership is 55.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 20,327. In this transaction VP Human Resources and of this company sold 3,585 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 160,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s Executive VP, Heavy Mineral sold 210,612 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,147,835. This insider now owns 517,029 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

The latest stats from [Energy Fuels Inc, UUUU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.98 million was superior to 9.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.70%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.27.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 198,667K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 78,110 K according to its annual income of -47,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,900 K and its income totaled -26,300 K.