8.73% volatility in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) kicked off on Monday, up 6.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has traded in a range of $0.85-$2.72.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -23.55% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.33%. With a float of $264.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.17%, operating margin of -519.0%, and the pretax margin is -431.71%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is 11.97%, while institutional ownership is 62.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 5,195 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 269,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 12,497 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $17,583. This insider now owns 2,225,357 shares in total.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to -23.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) saw its 5-day average volume 8.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1215 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1020 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5433. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7083 in the near term. At $1.7767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3983.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 492.14 million has total of 300,085K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,010 K in contrast with the sum of -309,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,150 K and last quarter income was -426,080 K.