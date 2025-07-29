$822.56K in average volume shows that ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is heading in the right direction

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) on Monday, plunged -18.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CHPT’s price has moved between $10.20 and $45.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 39.72%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.94%. With a float of $20.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1395 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.77%, operating margin of -58.8%, and the pretax margin is -64.67%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc is 12.25%, while institutional ownership is 33.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 5,231. In this transaction CRO of this company sold 7,858 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,519,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s CCXO sold 35,070 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $23,346. This insider now owns 2,613,290 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.46% during the next five years compared to 39.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.12 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.16, a number that is poised to hit -2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Looking closely at ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.0100 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.0200 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.9700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.6200. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.1500. Second resistance stands at $12.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $13.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.6100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.3100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.0700.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 231.46 million based on 458,201K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 417,080 K and income totals -277,070 K. The company made 97,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.