9.19% percent quarterly performance for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) on Monday, plunged -1.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.01. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $9.50 and $17.15.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -58.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.09%. With a float of $713.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14861 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.75%, operating margin of -77.11%, and the pretax margin is -76.61%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc is 37.77%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 264,477. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,185 shares at a rate of $15.39, taking the stock ownership to the 824,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,144 for $15.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,633,946. This insider now owns 1,483,111 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.20% during the next five years compared to -58.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 32.27 million, its volume of 39.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.90%.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.00 in the near term. At $14.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.28.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.80 billion based on 1,130,714K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,970 M and income totals -4,747 M. The company made 1,240 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -545,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.