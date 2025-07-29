9.46% volatility in Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) opened lower -1.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. Price fluctuations for SANA have ranged from $1.26 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -10.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.68% at the time writing. With a float of $125.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 194 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sana Biotechnology Inc is 44.39%, while institutional ownership is 51.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 237,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 75,000 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $289,500.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.13% during the next five years compared to -10.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) saw its 5-day average volume 5.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.53%.

During the past 100 days, Sana Biotechnology Inc’s (SANA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.03 in the near term. At $5.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.51.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Key Stats

There are currently 225,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -266,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -49,390 K.