A look at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s (AMR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) stock price down -6.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $134.31. AMR’s price has ranged from $97.41 to $303.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -138.88%. With a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4040 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.35%, operating margin of 1.74%, and the pretax margin is 0.92%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is 16.45%, while institutional ownership is 85.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 2,429,301. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,621 shares at a rate of $228.73, taking the stock ownership to the 603,342 shares.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit -2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.88%.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s (AMR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.01 in the near term. At $138.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $142.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 13,053K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,957 M while annual income is 187,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 531,960 K while its latest quarter income was -33,950 K.