A look at Alumis Inc’s (ALMS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) kicked off on Monday, up 4.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Over the past 52 weeks, ALMS has traded in a range of $2.76-$13.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.97%. With a float of $67.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 168 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 95.63%, operating margin of -2039.73%, and the pretax margin is -1974.51%.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alumis Inc is 34.47%, while institutional ownership is 23.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 115,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,227,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.34, making the entire transaction worth $86,800. This insider now owns 4,247,670 shares in total.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alumis Inc’s (ALMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.50%.

During the past 100 days, Alumis Inc’s (ALMS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.16 in the near term. At $4.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 416.88 million has total of 54,406K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -294,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,390 K and last quarter income was -98,960 K.