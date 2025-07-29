A look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) was -4.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. A 52-week range for AMC has been $2.45 – $5.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 39.13%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.58%. With a float of $430.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.63%, operating margin of -2.57%, and the pretax margin is -8.56%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 45.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 325,152.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.10% during the next five years compared to 39.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Looking closely at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), its last 5-days average volume was 8.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. However, in the short run, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.20. Second resistance stands at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.91.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are 431,950K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.35 billion. As of now, sales total 4,637 M while income totals -352,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 862,500 K while its last quarter net income were -202,100 K.