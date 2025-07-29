A look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) stock price up 0.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $163.17. ARM’s price has ranged from $80.00 to $182.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.47%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.05%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 95.83%, operating margin of 20.74%, and the pretax margin is 17.97%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Arm Holdings plc. ADR is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 6.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 6,069,872. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,160 for $129.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,616,768.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.75% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 976.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

Looking closely at Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.53%.

During the past 100 days, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.60. However, in the short run, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $166.82. Second resistance stands at $169.27. The third major resistance level sits at $171.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.13.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 173.74 billion, the company has a total of 1,056,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,007 M while annual income is 792,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,241 M while its latest quarter income was 210,000 K.