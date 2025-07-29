A look at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s (EKSO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) opened lower -6.02% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.82. Price fluctuations for EKSO have ranged from $2.73 to $22.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.99% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.71% at the time writing. With a float of $2.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.40 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.39%, operating margin of -60.67%, and the pretax margin is -61.51%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s atatitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc is 7.49%, while institutional ownership is 11.29%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.87% during the next five years compared to 25.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.30, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, EKSO], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.44%.

During the past 100 days, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s (EKSO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.89.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Key Stats

There are currently 2,354K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,930 K according to its annual income of -11,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,380 K and its income totaled -2,890 K.