A look at Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) opened higher 0.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.79. Price fluctuations for KSS have ranged from $6.04 to $22.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -25.96%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.65% at the time writing. With a float of $107.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.51%, operating margin of 2.8%, and the pretax margin is 0.86%.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corp is 4.02%, while institutional ownership is 106.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 518,450. In this transaction Sr. EVP & Chief Marketing Off. of this company sold 26,500 shares at a rate of $19.56, taking the stock ownership to the 228,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,500 for $19.56, making the entire transaction worth $518,450.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kohl’s Corp (KSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

Looking closely at Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS), its last 5-days average volume was 62.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 11.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.91%.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.88. However, in the short run, Kohl’s Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.11. Second resistance stands at $13.40. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.55.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

There are currently 112,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,221 M according to its annual income of 109,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,233 M and its income totaled -15,000 K.