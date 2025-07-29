A look at MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) was 3.27% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $62.08. A 52-week range for MP has been $10.02 – $65.05.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -41.29% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.67%. With a float of $129.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.45 million.

The firm has a total of 804 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.17%, operating margin of -86.58%, and the pretax margin is -92.9%.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 26.77%, while institutional ownership is 64.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 202,464. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 6,338 shares at a rate of $31.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,338 for $31.90, making the entire transaction worth $202,209.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corporation (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corporation, MP], we can find that recorded value of 11.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.23. The third major resistance level sits at $68.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.13.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 163,456K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.35 billion. As of now, sales total 203,860 K while income totals -65,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,810 K while its last quarter net income were -22,650 K.