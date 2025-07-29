A look at Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s (OLLI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) was 4.20% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $133.73. A 52-week range for OLLI has been $86.05 – $136.98.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.59% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.22%. With a float of $61.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.38 million.

The firm has a total of 12800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.27%, operating margin of 10.65%, and the pretax margin is 11.37%.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 119.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 82,155. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 728 shares at a rate of $112.85, taking the stock ownership to the 7,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 728 for $114.21, making the entire transaction worth $83,145.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.06% during the next five years compared to 8.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, OLLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.08%.

During the past 100 days, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.24. The third major resistance level sits at $148.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.90.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

There are 61,341K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.55 billion. As of now, sales total 2,272 M while income totals 199,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 576,770 K while its last quarter net income were 47,560 K.