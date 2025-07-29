A look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) kicked off on Monday, down -0.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $158.8. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has traded in a range of $21.23-$160.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.73%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.26 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3936 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.01%, operating margin of 13.02%, and the pretax margin is 19.32%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc is 9.39%, while institutional ownership is 51.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 5,000,250. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 33,335 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 363,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 33,335 for $149.15, making the entire transaction worth $4,971,915.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 119.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 282.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 93.83 million, its volume of 51.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.05%.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $161.09 in the near term. At $164.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.61.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 372.58 billion has total of 2,359,912K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,866 M in contrast with the sum of 462,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 883,860 K and last quarter income was 214,030 K.