A look at Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) on Monday, soared 2.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.0. Within the past 52 weeks, RIG’s price has moved between $1.97 and $5.98.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.05% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 111.42%. With a float of $736.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $883.26 million.

The firm has a total of 5800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.04%, operating margin of -9.54%, and the pretax margin is -12.82%.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd is 16.65%, while institutional ownership is 69.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 130,400. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $3.26, taking the stock ownership to the 300,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $3.26, making the entire transaction worth $130,488.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Transocean Ltd (RIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.06 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd, RIG], we can find that recorded value of 29.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 37.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.70%.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.93.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.70 billion based on 883,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,524 M and income totals -512,000 K. The company made 906,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -79,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.