A look at Veritone Inc’s (VERI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) opened lower -8.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Price fluctuations for VERI have ranged from $1.22 to $5.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.82% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.31% at the time writing. With a float of $43.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.86 million.

The firm has a total of 487 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.47%, operating margin of -81.94%, and the pretax margin is -94.23%.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc is 19.76%, while institutional ownership is 19.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 1,269,212. In this transaction Director of this company sold 504,657 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,861 shares.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veritone Inc (VERI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veritone Inc, VERI], we can find that recorded value of 3.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

There are currently 47,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 92,640 K according to its annual income of -37,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,460 K and its income totaled -19,880 K.