A look at Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) kicked off on Monday, down -3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.48. Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has traded in a range of $13.76-$48.73.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.61%. With a float of $67.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.00 million.

The firm has a total of 31000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.27%, operating margin of 4.92%, and the pretax margin is 3.55%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co is 14.91%, while institutional ownership is 90.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 3,431,620. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 212,500 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 10,310,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 584,000 for $18.48, making the entire transaction worth $10,793,955. This insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Victoria’s Secret & Co, VSCO], we can find that recorded value of 2.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.95%.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.29. The third major resistance level sits at $22.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 79,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,230 M in contrast with the sum of 165,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,353 M and last quarter income was -2,000 K.