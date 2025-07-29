A look at Vir Biotechnology Inc’s (VIR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) stock price down -3.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. VIR’s price has ranged from $4.32 to $14.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -18.74%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.32%. With a float of $89.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.7%, operating margin of -3081.35%, and the pretax margin is -2950.89%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vir Biotechnology Inc is 35.53%, while institutional ownership is 54.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 37,162. In this transaction EVP and Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 6,796 shares at a rate of $5.47, taking the stock ownership to the 108,204 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer sold 3,586 for $5.47, making the entire transaction worth $19,629. This insider now owns 104,618 shares in total.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.85% during the next five years compared to -18.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vir Biotechnology Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Looking closely at Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.35%.

During the past 100 days, Vir Biotechnology Inc’s (VIR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. However, in the short run, Vir Biotechnology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.67. Second resistance stands at $5.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.08.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 757.54 million, the company has a total of 138,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,210 K while annual income is -521,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,030 K while its latest quarter income was -120,970 K.