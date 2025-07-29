A major move is in the offing as Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) market cap hits 11.02 billion

On Monday, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) was -1.55% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.0. A 52-week range for ACI has been $17.00 – $23.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.02%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.11%. With a float of $402.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $563.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 195000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 102.34%, operating margin of 1.9%, and the pretax margin is 1.4%.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albertsons Companies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc is 28.04%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 1,015,122. In this transaction EVP Chief Merch & Digital Off. of this company sold 47,303 shares at a rate of $21.46, taking the stock ownership to the 162,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 47,303 for $21.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,262.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.18 million, its volume of 5.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.48%.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.94 in the near term. At $20.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.16.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are 559,846K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.02 billion. As of now, sales total 80,391 M while income totals 958,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,881 M while its last quarter net income were 236,400 K.