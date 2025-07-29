A major move is in the offing as Baker Hughes Co (BKR) market cap hits 45.89 billion

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) on Monday, soared 1.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BKR’s price has moved between $32.25 and $49.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 66.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.38%. With a float of $984.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $985.45 million.

The firm has a total of 57000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.32%, operating margin of 11.71%, and the pretax margin is 12.06%.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Baker Hughes Co is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 97.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 22,500. In this transaction SVP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 526,568 for $44.42, making the entire transaction worth $23,390,151. This insider now owns 667,593 shares in total.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baker Hughes Co, BKR], we can find that recorded value of 11.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.76%.

During the past 100 days, Baker Hughes Co’s (BKR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.01. The third major resistance level sits at $47.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.72.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.89 billion based on 990,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,829 M and income totals 2,979 M. The company made 6,427 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 402,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.