A major move is in the offing as Bandwidth Inc (BAND) market cap hits 482.46 million

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) on Monday, soared 8.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Within the past 52 weeks, BAND’s price has moved between $11.33 and $23.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.04%. With a float of $27.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.29%, operating margin of -1.91%, and the pretax margin is -0.44%.

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bandwidth Inc is 8.93%, while institutional ownership is 68.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 17,778. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,136 shares at a rate of $15.65, taking the stock ownership to the 121,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,849 for $15.46, making the entire transaction worth $28,592. This insider now owns 122,548 shares in total.

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Looking closely at Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.44%.

During the past 100 days, Bandwidth Inc’s (BAND) raw stochastic average was set at 95.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.19. However, in the short run, Bandwidth Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.79. Second resistance stands at $17.38. The third major resistance level sits at $18.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 482.46 million based on 29,763K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,490 K and income totals -6,520 K. The company made 174,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.