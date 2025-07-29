A major move is in the offing as C3.ai Inc (AI) market cap hits 3.47 billion

On Monday, C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) opened lower -0.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $26.01. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $17.03 to $45.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -25.13%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.12% at the time writing. With a float of $120.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1181 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.62%, operating margin of -83.39%, and the pretax margin is -73.95%.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc is 10.06%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 16,844,450. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 589,468 shares at a rate of $28.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,227,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer and Director proposed sale 2,288,073 for $28.36, making the entire transaction worth $64,889,750.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.36 million, its volume of 8.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.48%.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.26 in the near term. At $26.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.71.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 134,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 389,060 K according to its annual income of -288,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,720 K and its income totaled -79,700 K.