A major move is in the offing as Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) market cap hits 23.56 billion

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) kicked off on Monday, down -1.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $97.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has traded in a range of $90.99-$116.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.28%. With a float of $245.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $246.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5750 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.0%, operating margin of 13.13%, and the pretax margin is 12.42%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co., Inc is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 88.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 627,161. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 6,380 shares at a rate of $98.30, taking the stock ownership to the 262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,380 for $99.00, making the entire transaction worth $631,620.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.85% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s (CHD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD)

Looking closely at Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.55%.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.15. However, in the short run, Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.72. Second resistance stands at $97.77. The third major resistance level sits at $98.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.50.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.56 billion has total of 246,277K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,107 M in contrast with the sum of 585,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,467 M and last quarter income was 220,100 K.