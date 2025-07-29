A major move is in the offing as Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) market cap hits 5.81 billion

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) kicked off on Monday, down -2.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.28. Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has traded in a range of $4.57-$9.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 269.96%. With a float of $624.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $639.06 million.

The firm has a total of 2116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.61%, operating margin of 21.02%, and the pretax margin is 16.14%.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 74,720. In this transaction SVP, Exploration of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $9.34, taking the stock ownership to the 211,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 17,160 for $7.83, making the entire transaction worth $134,363. This insider now owns 101,841 shares in total.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 269.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc, CDE], we can find that recorded value of 8.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.96%.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 83.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.59.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.81 billion has total of 639,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,054 M in contrast with the sum of 58,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 360,060 K and last quarter income was 33,350 K.