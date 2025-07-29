A major move is in the offing as First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) market cap hits 4.05 billion

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) on Monday, plunged -2.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Within the past 52 weeks, AG’s price has moved between $4.43 and $9.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -11.42%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 200.49%. With a float of $437.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.32%, operating margin of 7.27%, and the pretax margin is 4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corporation is 9.72%, while institutional ownership is 41.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 16,820,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Recent Affiliate proposed sale 5,000,000 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $34,400,000.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 200.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.74 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 164.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 13.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.16%.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.51. Second resistance stands at $8.67. The third major resistance level sits at $8.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.82.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.05 billion based on 487,254K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 560,600 K and income totals -101,890 K. The company made 243,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.