A major move is in the offing as Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) market cap hits 24.39 billion

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) kicked off on Monday, down -1.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.84. Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has traded in a range of $11.91-$18.44.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.74% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.24%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.44%, operating margin of 21.58%, and the pretax margin is 21.3%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares, Inc is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 86.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 216,323. In this transaction SEVP and General Counsel of this company sold 13,700 shares at a rate of $15.79, taking the stock ownership to the 337,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,700 for $15.79, making the entire transaction worth $216,323.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.51% during the next five years compared to -0.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Huntington Bancshares, Inc, HBAN], we can find that recorded value of 40.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 25.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.54%.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.99. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.39 billion has total of 1,460,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,961 M in contrast with the sum of 1,940 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,027 M and last quarter income was 536,000 K.