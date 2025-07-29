A major move is in the offing as Medtronic Plc (MDT) market cap hits 117.84 billion

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) on Monday, plunged -1.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $92.94. Within the past 52 weeks, MDT’s price has moved between $78.32 and $96.25.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.39% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.11%. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

The firm has a total of 95000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.06%, operating margin of 17.76%, and the pretax margin is 16.78%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Medtronic Plc is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 85.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 1,595,469. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Pres Neuroscience sold 12,437 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,119,330. This insider now owns 40,979 shares in total.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.52% during the next five years compared to 0.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Medtronic Plc, MDT], we can find that recorded value of 6.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.55%.

During the past 100 days, Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.08. The third major resistance level sits at $93.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.76.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 117.84 billion based on 1,282,543K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,537 M and income totals 4,662 M. The company made 8,927 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,056 M in sales during its previous quarter.